Jennifer Lawrence Injured by 'Controlled Glass Explosion'

(Newser) – Actress Jennifer Lawrence was left with a cut to her eyelid Friday after what was supposed to be a “controlled glass explosion” went awry during filming of her new movie Don’t Look Up, TMZ reports. “An explosion was set up for a stunt in which glass shatters,” a source tells Page Six. “It was a stunt in which the glass was supposed to shatter—but it injured her.” Sources tell TMZ that the cut bled profusely but “it wasn’t that bad.” Lawrence was filming a scene with Timothee Chalamet when the accident, which prompted a pause in production, happened. Don’t Look Up, which co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, has been filming in Boston, per Page Six. Lawrence plays an astronomer trying to alert people to the danger of an approaching asteroid. (Read more Jennifer Lawrence stories.)