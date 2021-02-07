TikToker Goes to ER After Using Gorilla Glue in Her Hair

(Newser) – A TikToker recently went to an emergency room after giving herself a permanent hairstyle by using a powerful spray adhesive in place of hairspray. "I didn’t have anymore Got2B Glued Spray so I used this. Gorilla Glue Spray. Bad, bad, bad idea," Tessica Brown said in a Feb. 3 TikTok video that has since been viewed millions of times. She bows her head to show her very shiny and very immobile locks. Per TMZ, Brown documented her trip to the ER on Saturday after first attempting to remove the glue with rubbing alcohol following advice she got from the glue's makers as well as many of her followers. She'd been suffering for a month, but only revealed her mistake last week in the viral TikTok video, as well as on Twitter with the hashtag #gorillagluegirl.

Among the many who offered their support to Brown was Chance the Rapper, who tweeted: "I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this ... I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her s---." On her Instagram account, Brown shared video of herself getting emotional as someone tried and failed to remove the glue from her hair as well as stills from outside what appears to be a Louisiana hospital and inside being attended to by a medical professional. Brown offered no words in her posts, instead choosing to include only prayer and crying emojis. (Read more gorilla glue girl stories.)