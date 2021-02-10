Alaska Skier Mauled by Bear

(Newser) – An Alaska man survived a terrifying incident Saturday while skiing the backcountry near Haines, CNN reports. Authorities say the man apparently accidentally woke up a female brown bear in her den and she attacked, likely to protect a cub. "The skier who was attacked at some point realized he should play dead, which is probably a good idea in this type of circumstance," a state wildlife biologist says. His companions contacted the Coast Guard, which airlifted the victim. He was alert and talking when rescued, but had been mauled on his head and hands, the Anchorage Daily News reports. His companions continued down the mountain on their own. (Read more Alaska stories.)