Kevin Hart's Personal Shopper Charged With Stealing From Star

Kevin Hart's former personal shopper apparently thought "personal" applied to himself. Dylan Jason Syer of Long Island City, NY, is facing up to 25 years in prison after allegedly stealing more than $1 million from the actor, the BBC reports. Syer, who ran the personal shopper business Sire Consulting, was initially tasked with acquiring some outfits for the actor in 2015, per USA Today. But from October 2017 to February 2019, he allegedly used Hart's credit cards to make $1.1 million in unauthorized purchases for himself, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Wednesday. He "was living out his uber-rich lifestyle fantasies," spending "astronomical sums," she added, pointing to the purchase of $240,000 worth of jewelry and watches from a high-end California boutique.

Syer also allegedly bought Louis Vuitton bags; fine art, including a Sam Friedman painting; and more than 20 collectible dolls. Katz said Syer showed off some of those purchases on social media. "Regardless of whether you are a celebrity or not, anyone can fall victim to this kind of fraud," Katz said, noting the case represents a "cautionary tale for everyone" to "keep track of your expenses, check your credit reports and diligently keep your financial information to yourself." Syer, 29, is facing 10 counts including grand larceny, criminal possession, identity theft and scheme to defraud, after authorities found $250,000 worth of cash and goods in his home, per Variety. The BBC notes the stolen funds were only a drop in the bucket for Hart, who earned an estimated $39 million in 2020.