Tourist Says He Was Hurt During Hypnotist's Act

(Newser) – An Arizona tourist has sued a Las Vegas act, saying he was injured while under hypnosis as part of a show in February 2019. Kevin Casselbury said it happened during the Marc Savard Comedy Hypnosis Show at Planet Hollywood Resort, the Review-Journal reports. The lawsuit, which names the resort and the show's production company, doesn't say how Casselbury was hurt, but it says he required medical care and treatment costing more than $47,000. He should've been warned of the risk, the filing argues. "Defendants negligently failed to control, supervise and maintain the premises inside the theater ... which resulted in Mr. Casselbury's injuries," says the suit, which was filed last week. A spokesperson for the resort declined to comment on the case.

Savard also declined to comment Friday, per Fox News, saying he hadn't read the court documents. His website says "no one is forced to volunteer" to participate in his act. Those who do, it says, are "real people" who "want to experience the phenomenon of hypnosis and have taken the opportunity to volunteer to go up on stage." Some people are especially susceptible, the site says, while others "may not go into a deep state of hypnosis" during the act. "Some people enjoy the experience of being hypnotized so much," Savard's site says, that they volunteer again when they return for the show, per the New York Daily News. (Read more hypnosis stories.)