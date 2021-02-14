LAPD Investigates 'Valentine' Mocking George Floyd

(Newser) – The LAPD is investigating claims an offensive Valentine-like image of George Floyd has been circulated in the department. Per the Los Angeles Times, an internal investigation was launched after an officer reported that a photo of Floyd with the words “You take my breath away" was being passed around by officers. “Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. Meanwhile, LAPD officer Rosario Cervantes came closer to confirming reports in an interview with Patch. "We are aware of that inappropriate post," she said. The employee whose complaint launched the investigation will be interviewed Monday, per the LA Times.

story continues below

It was not clear from reports whether the image originated from within the LAPD or if it was a social media post that made its way into an officer's feed. Either way, Chief Moore did not mince words: "People will find my wrath" should the investigation determine such an image was being circulated, he said Saturday. Floyd, who is black, died in May after former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as he said he couldn’t breathe, sparking national protests. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and is scheduled for trial March 8. (Read more George Floyd stories.)