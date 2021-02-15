It's Snowing in Texas

(Newser) – It is surprisingly cold in Texas currently, with the entire state under a winter storm warning and heavy snow coming down in many areas. CBS DFW reports a federal emergency declaration was approved for the state, after Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster Friday and warned residents that the entire state would be experiencing snow or ice over the coming days. Roads are hazardous, public transportation has been impacted, power outages have begun in some areas, and dangerous wind chill has led to wind chill warnings, a rarity in Texas, in much of the state. This is one of the coldest winters in the state in decades, the Guardian reports. Temperatures were expected to dip as low as 9 degrees Fahrenheit. KHOU has live updates here. (Much of the entire nation is experiencing snow and ice; more on the larger picture here.)