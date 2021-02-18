The '7 Minutes of Terror' Are Nearly Upon Us

(Newser) – NASA is bracing itself for "seven minutes of terror" Thursday afternoon. Its Perseverance rover is set to touchdown on Mars around 3:55pm ET, but that it'll do so in one piece is no sure thing. Perseverance will essentially have that short period to go from traveling in excess of 12,000mph to landing—the seven minutes is how much time will elapse between it entering Mars' atmosphere until landing, and it'll have to manage that landing on its own. That's because it takes 11 minutes for a signal to get to us from Mars, so if the rover runs into trouble, NASA won't know until it's too late. "The only question is whether the rover will end up in one piece, ready to begin its mission, or smashed into many pieces," reports the New York Times. More:

USA Today has a great visual explanation of the various steps Perseverance will take during those 7 minutes, including when it will deploy a supersonic parachute that will help slow the rover's descent.

If it makes it, Perseverance will have some company. Spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China reached Mars' orbit last week, with the AP explaining that all three missions began in July to take advantage of a fortuitously close alignment of Earth and Mars. The US is the only country to have ever landed a rover on Mars. Perseverance, if successful, will be No. 9 to make it. Only one previous attempt, in 1999, failed.

