Late Night Has Beef With Conservatives Pouncing on Texas Windmills

Many late night hosts are taking time off for Presidents' Day, but not Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah, both of whom took issue Wednesday with the wrongful blame being placed on renewable energy as Texas' power grid is overwhelmed.



"I know people were praying for Texas to go blue, but not like this," joked Noah of the Daily Show. "I mean, this is the state that prides itself on its oil and gas industry, and now, that industry has failed spectacularly." "This just goes to show you, you can't put profits over quality and safety," he added, per the New York Times. "Money's not worth a whole lot if you have to burn it to keep warm."

Yet "these guys are so desperate to just let fossil fuels off the hook, that they’re blaming AOC and the Green New Deal—which, by the way, hasn’t even happened yet," Noah continued, speaking of the climate proposal co-sponsored by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "Conservatives can and will always find a way to blame the boogeyman, AOC," he added. "Rick Perry could have broken his arm as a kid and he would have blamed it on AOC."

