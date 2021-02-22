(Newser) – Work has been hard to come by during the pandemic, but Americans' work ethic in general remains strong. WalletHub wanted to find out which US cities have the hardest workers, and so the site looked at 116 of the country's biggest cities across nearly a dozen metrics in two main categories: direct work factors, which include everything from the average number of hours in a workweek and the employment rate, to the share of employees who let their vacation time go untouched; and indirect work factors, including average commute time, yearly volunteer hours per resident, and how much leisure time people build into their lives. Alaska's Anchorage came out on top, while Detroit could use a push. Read on for the top and bottom 10.

Hardest-Working Cities

Anchorage, Alaska (No. 1 in "Direct Work Factors" category) Cheyenne, Wyo. Virginia Beach, Va. Washington, DC Irving, Texas San Francisco Austin, Texas Norfolk, Va. Corpus Christi, Texas Denver