Mystery Swirls Around Arrival of Alec, Hilaria Baldwin's 6th Baby

Their fifth child together was just born Sept. 8
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 2, 2021 1:48 AM CST

(Newser) – Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed a sixth baby to their family, a source confirms to People, hours after Hilaria posted a photo to Instagram showing herself with the couple's five known children, plus a newborn. The news set off rampant speculation on Twitter, considering she just gave birth to baby No. 5 on Sept. 8 of last year. "I texted Hilaria’s publicist and asked if the child was adopted or if Hilaria was pregnant late last year when I interviewed her," New York Times reporter Katherine Rosman tweeted. "(I know these are not the only two possible scenarios.) 'Not sharing!' the publicist replied." Page Six got a similar response: "We’re still not issuing a statement or confirming anything—what she posted stands," a rep says.

Reads one theory on the Twitter thread of another NYT reporter, Jessica Grose, "My guess: After 2 pregnancy losses in 2019 they decided to go the surrogacy route to have Baby #5, then she got pregnant they found out it was a boy (& they were trying for a girl), said YOLO and went through with the surrogacy too. Looks like the baby is a girl dressed in pink." Another commenter on that same thread was concerned with the caption on the Instagram photo, which read "7" with a heart emoji. "but they have 6 kids...unless she’s counting Alec’s previous daughter do you think she may be pregnant again in the pic??" A source, however, tells Page Six it was, indeed, Ireland Baldwin that Hilaria was including in that number. (Read more Hilaria Baldwin stories.)

