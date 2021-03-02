Seth Rogen's Cannabis Brand Breaks Its Own Website

(Newser) – Apparently the internet was excited about Seth Rogen's new venture, because the website for Houseplant crashed immediately after the actor launched the cannabis brand Monday. "If you know anything about me at all, I'm going to assume it's that I really love weed," Rogen said in a video announcing the brand's launch. "But what you probably don't know about me is that I've been working on my own weed company for the last 10 years." The video went viral, and the Houseplant site crashed, but Mashable notes it's now back up. Californians will be able to order weed (plus other goods including special vinyl mixes for whichever strain you're smoking, a tabletop lighter, and an ashtray) from the site starting March 11.

Rogen and Evan Goldberg, his longtime creative and filmmaking partner, tell Fast Company that they fully acknowledge their privilege in launching Houseplant—they've never experienced any big negative consequences from their enjoyment of cannabis, the criminalization of which disproportionately affects people of color from low-income communities. As such, they will work with criminal justice and drug policy reform organizations to work on changing racist cannabis laws that still exist, they say, as well as provide funding to organizations including Marijuana Policy Project, Cage Free Cannabis, Cannabis Amnesty, and NORML and launch a mentorship program for underserved cannabis entrepreneurs. (Read more Seth Rogen stories.)