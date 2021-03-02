Paris Hilton Slams 'Disgusting' Sarah Silverman Joke at MTV Awards

(Newser) – Framing Britney Spears has brought attention to old interviews in which young female celebrities were made to feel uncomfortable—and on her podcast Monday, Paris Hilton weighed in on one of her own experiences. "It was just very cruel and very mean," Hilton said on "This Is Paris," per USA Today, describing her 2007 interview on The Late Show With David Letterman. "It was like he was just purposely trying to humiliate me." The interview, which you can watch in our gallery, features Letterman asking Hilton questions about her time in jail, despite the fact that she only agreed to go on the show if he agreed not to ask her about that. She is clearly uncomfortable throughout the interview, and asks him multiple times to move on from the topic before he finally does toward the end of the sit-down.

story continues below

She also recalled Sarah Silverman's joke about her at the 2007 MTV Awards, which Hilton attended on the eve of reporting to jail, Yahoo Lifestyle reports. The comedian's NSFW jokes (which you can watch here, but seriously, they're graphic) were "so disgusting and so cruel and mean," Hilton said. Silverman herself has talked about the joke, saying in 2011 that the truly "mean" treatment of Hilton was the fact that the cameras focused on Hilton's reaction as Silverman started talking, as the audience cheered and roared with laughter. Silverman actually roasted Spears at the same awards show, and has also been recently criticized for those comments, among them calling Spears' kids "adorable mistakes" (see the clip here, it's also NSFW). Hilton says she hasn't spoken to Silverman since, but she did eventually go back on Letterman after he apologized. (Hilton has been speaking out about abuse she suffered at boarding school.)