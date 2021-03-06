Woman Impaled by Tree in 'Bizarre Incident'

(Newser) – “I feel like we have a guardian angel.” That’s what a Maine man has to say after his wife was impaled when a falling tree hit the vehicle they were in. Theresa Roy, 79, suffered seven broken ribs in the “bizarre incident,” the AP reports. David Roy, 78, on Friday told the outlet that his wife’s condition is improving every day. “She is one step at a time—doing good, getting better,” he said. Theresa Roy was riding in the front passenger seat of a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe being driven by her husband in the town of Sidney on Tuesday morning, per the Morning Sentinel.

According to authorities: “High winds caused a large pine tree to snap and fall onto the vehicle as it traveled. This caused heavy damage to the vehicle and a branch penetrated the dashboard, ultimately impaling Theresa.” Sidney Fire and Rescue used the jaws of life to reach Theresa Roy, per the AP, and then used a hand saw to cut the limb that had impaled her shoulder. The couple was taken to the hospital, with Theresa Roy in critical condition and David Roy suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. By Wednesday, Theresa Roy was reported to be in fair condition. (Read more falling tree stories.)