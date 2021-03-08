Video Shows Epic Fight in Bath & Body Works

(Newser) – A brawl at an Arizona Bath & Body Works ended with two women charged and video of the incident going viral. And no, despite what you may be wondering, the fight was not mask-related. A witness tells the Arizona Republic it all started when one woman got too close to another woman, who had a child with her, in line on Saturday night. Authorities say one woman cut in line, AZFamily.com reports. "The lady in black threw a bag at the African American lady and then that's when all the pushing and hitting started," the witness says. Employees at the Scottsdale store ended up getting involved, trying to separate the women (somehow, a third woman ended up involved) and asking some of them to leave.

story continues below

One woman threw a bag at another, which ultimately hit a worker in the face; an employee's mask was ripped off and her hair pulled before another employee ran over to take down the woman doing the assaulting. Two women were criminally charged, though it's not clear which ones, nor what charges they face. Police also say the incident was not racially motivated, Fox 10 Phoenix reports. (Read more viral video stories.)