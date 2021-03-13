(Newser) – Looks like there won't be a marriage No. 4 for Jennifer Lopez in the near future. Page Six reports the 51-year-old singer and 45-year-old ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez have called it quits on their engagement, and apparently their entire relationship. There's been no comment from either camp, but sources confirm to People that the two have broken up, with one telling the magazine "this has been a long time coming." The couple dated for two years before getting engaged in 2019, and in January, Lopez told Elle they'd postponed their wedding two times due to the pandemic. "We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it," she said at the time, adding: "There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it."

In a recent interview, Lopez also told Allure that she and Rodriguez had gone to therapy during the pandemic, and that "it was really helpful for us in our relationship." Infidelity rumors had swirled around a possible relationship between Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, though LeCroy says they've only spoken on the phone and never met. The couple's separate social media accounts didn't offer any explicit tells, though you could possibly read into their recent Instagram posts. "Find a good reason to laugh today," J-Lo wrote Thursday. A-Rod's Friday post, meanwhile, showed him enjoying a day on the water. "Don't mind me, just taking a sail-fie," he noted. "What are your plans for the weekend?" The last picture either one of them shared on IG of the two of them together took place at the end of February, when they both posted photos from a trip to the Dominican Republic.