Nelly Korda couldn't have imagined the incredible run she's put together this season while at home recovering from a blood clot that required surgery in 2022. "Because obviously then I was just more scared for my health," she said. "But I think all of the sad times and the health scares that I have gone through have made me who I am today." Fully healthy now, Korda is seemingly unstoppable, per the AP. The world's No. 1 player hasn't lost a tournament since January, and now she's a two-time major champion:

Record books: The 25-year-old etched her name in the LPGA Tour record books on Sunday, winning her record-tying fifth straight tournament with a two-stroke victory in the Chevron Championship. Korda joins Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. Her previous major victory was in 2021 at the Women's PGA Championship.