She Overcomes 'Nelly Things' on Way to LPGA History

Nelly Korda wins record-tying fifth straight tournament, will go for solo record next week
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 22, 2024 10:25 AM CDT
Nelly Korda jumps into the lake after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament on Sunday at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.   (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Nelly Korda couldn't have imagined the incredible run she's put together this season while at home recovering from a blood clot that required surgery in 2022. "Because obviously then I was just more scared for my health," she said. "But I think all of the sad times and the health scares that I have gone through have made me who I am today." Fully healthy now, Korda is seemingly unstoppable, per the AP. The world's No. 1 player hasn't lost a tournament since January, and now she's a two-time major champion:

  • Record books: The 25-year-old etched her name in the LPGA Tour record books on Sunday, winning her record-tying fifth straight tournament with a two-stroke victory in the Chevron Championship. Korda joins Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. Her previous major victory was in 2021 at the Women's PGA Championship.

  • 'Nelly things': Golf.com profiles how Korda has come to dominate the game, and a big part is overcoming self-created mental obstacles she refers to as "Nelly things." As the story explains, the new system "is all about keeping things simple in the heat of competition: Don't overthink. Don't overstress. Stay in the moment. Let it flow." Read it here.
  • Strong lineage: The Athletic notes that Korda's father is former pro tennis player Petr Korda. Her sister, Jessica, 31, is a six-time LPGA champion, and her brother, Sebastian, 23, currently competes in tennis on the ATP Tour.
  • Payday: Korda took home $1.2 million from a purse of $7.9 million with her two-shot victory on Sunday, a significant increase from last year's purse of $5.2 million. That brings her season earnings to $2,424,216 and her career earnings to $11,361,489.
  • Next up: Korda plans to play in the JM Eagle LA Open next week at Wilshire Country Club, where she could become the first to win six LPGA starts in a row, reports Golf Digest.
