Looks Like This Year's Dreaded Tax Deadline Isn't April 15

(Newser) – If you've been procrastinating on your 2020 taxes, don't feel guilty about staying that course. The IRS on Wednesday will reportedly push the deadline from April 15 to May 15. CNN reports Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Bill Pascrell had been urging the move due to the pandemic. NBC News adds that as of last week, the IRS had processed 25% fewer returns than by the same point in 2020, increasing the calls for an extension. Today's expected move means the filing season will end up being slightly longer than its typical length. It had been on track to be shorter: CNBC reports the IRS in January moved the start of tax season to Feb. 12; in 2020 it began accepting individuals' returns on Jan. 27.