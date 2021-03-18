After Child's Death, Peloton Issues a Warning

(Newser) – Peloton has advised treadmill owners to be careful after a child was killed in an accident involving its Tread+ product. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved," chief executive John Foley wrote in a post Thursday. That treadmill model is the company's latest, and it has knobs for quickly changing belt speed, People reports. The company urged users to "take care to review and follow all the safety warnings and instructions that we provide" and to keep children and pets away from any exercise equipment. It also advised making sure the area around the equipment is clear before working out.

The treadmill won't work without a safety key inserted, per CNN. After a workout, users should store the key out of the reach of children, Peloton said. The company did not provide details of the fatal accident. A 2014 study by the National Institutes of Health found that 25,000 children under age 10 are injured by exercise equipment each year. One-fourth of exercise machines are treadmills, but the NIH said they account for two-thirds of all injuries involving exercise machines. In another case, per Bloomberg, a 3-year-old suffered a brain injury in an accident involving the Tread+. Peloton updated its Consumer Product Safety Commission report this week, saying the child is expected to make a full recovery, per the Verge. (Read more Peloton stories.)