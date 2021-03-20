Man Charged in 'Overarching Scheme' to Kill Gay Men

(Newser) – A Louisiana man is facing a slew of federal and state charges in connection to allegations that he kidnapped a man, who, per authorities, he “intended to dismember and keep parts of the victim's body as trophies, mementos, and food,” the Daily Advertiser reports. Chance Seneca, 19, was charged federally Thursday with a hate crime with attempt to kill, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, and obstruction by destruction of records. He also faces state-level attempted murder and hate crime charges. In what the Justice Department called an “overarching scheme to kidnap and murder gay men whom he met online,” Seneca allegedly used the Grindr, a dating app for gay and bisexual men, as a “hunting ground,” according to a criminal complaint. Per the federal indictment, Seneca kidnapped two men on June 19, the AP reports, noting that few other details are provided for those alleged crimes.

Authorities say that on June 20 Seneca picked up 18-year-old Holden White, who he had met on Grindr, and drove him to Seneca's father's Lafayette home. Once there, Seneca allegedly convinced White to put on handcuffs, strangled him until he was unconscious, stripped him, put him in a bathtub and attempted to cut off White's hands. "He had hoped to remove and preserve White's hands but that he could not finish his plan after seeing the bones of White's wrists exposed under the flesh," per the complaint. "Seneca recalled crying during the attack and telling himself 'not to bitch out.'" Seneca later called 911 to report what he had done. Police found White in the bathtub. He was taken to a hospital, intubated for several days, and later released. "He chose to choose someone who is gay and very proud of his sexuality," White told KLFY in January. "So this is a hate crime to me. It will always be a hate crime to me."