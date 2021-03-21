Closer Look at Nerf Gun Reveals It's a Glock

(Newser) – A drug raid in North Carolina yielded cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, and a variety of firearms—including a pistol that had been altered to resemble a toy Nerf gun, USA Today reports. The pistol in question is a Glock model 19 with a 50-round drum magazine that’s painted blue and orange and fits into an attachment that has a Nerf logo, per WCNC. “Firearms of this type, while not illegal to possess, are concerning to law enforcement,” the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement about the Wednesday raid. Damien Alonzo Burch, 35, was arrested and charged with drug possession; he was released on a $20,000 bond, per CNN. (Read more Glock stories.)