Winery Brings Back 'Ultimate Dream Job'

(Newser) – The Murphy-Goode Winery in California wine country says that as long as applicants are over 21 and authorized to work in the US, the only qualification required for the "ultimate dream job" it is offering is a love of wine and a desire to take life "one sip at a time." The Sonoma County winery says it has a job "that will instantaneously catapult you into the wine stratosphere," CNN reports. It is offering a 12-month position with a salary of $10,000 a month, along with rent-free accommodation and 30 cases of wine. Hopefuls can submit video applications for the "Really Goode Job" here. The winery says applicants should explain their ideal role in the wine industry and outline what they could bring to the winery.

"Our job is to help guide their path in the wine business, support their passions, and provide a platform to achieve their dream job," Jackson Family Wines CEO Rick Tigner tells Sonoma Magazine. "The job could include anything from winemaking to viticulture, hospitality, culinary, digital marketing, and beyond. The sky's the limit!" The company first offered the position in 2009, with a focus on blogging about wine. It says it decided to bring it back this year as "the country faces a new set of challenges." Hardy Wallace, the chosen candidate in 2009, won over more than 2,000 other applicants. He moved from Georgia to California for the job and now operates the Dirty and Rowdy Family Winery.