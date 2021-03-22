In Case Vaccination Isn't Its Own Reward, There's This

(Newser) – The vaccination needle strikes but once or twice, while this offer of encouragement is good every day. Krispy Kreme has announced that anyone who shows a valid COVID-19 vaccination card can receive one free Original Glazed doughnut. Vaccinated customers can come back every day this year for another doughnut, CBS reports. A vaccine sticker won't do it; customers have to show they've had at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson shot. The deal, which took effect Monday, is good in a store or at the drive-thru, per NBC. Krispy Kreme did say the deal is good only at the dreaded "participating US locations only."

"Providing free Original Glazed doughnuts to those who get vaccinated is just another gesture that we hope sweetens people's lives as the country accelerates to put this virus behind us," a Krispy Kreme statement said. The company, whose employees receive up to four hours of paid time to get vaccinated, also plans to deliver doughnuts to vaccination sites around the country for health care workers and volunteers. Recognizing that whether to be vaccinated "is a highly personal decision," per CNN, Krispy Kreme said those who aren't can still get a free glazed doughnut and a medium coffee every Monday, from March 29 to May 24. (Election Day brought a similar offer.)