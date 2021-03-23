(Newser) – Comedian Jensen Karp is accusing General Mills of "gaslighting" him after he complained that his bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch was more like Crustacean Crunch. Karp said when he complained Monday that he had found shrimp tails in his cereal—photo here—the company offered to replace the box but said it was impossible for the box to have been contaminated with the tails, Syracuse.com reports. "After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended," the company tweeted to Karp. He responded Monday: "These are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn't all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me."

From there, things only got weirder—and more stomach-turning. Karp said that on further investigation, the bag of cereal yielded other strange items, including a piece of string, along with cereal squares that seemed to have black bits baked into them. Other Twitter users speculated that the black bits may have been rodent droppings, possibly from a rat or mouse that stashed the other items in ingredients at the factory. Karp later tweeted that the other bag in the family pack appeared to have been taped up and "appears to include" dental floss. A General Mills rep tells TMZ that they are investigating the matter, but "can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility." The rep says anybody who finds a cereal box or bag that appears to have been tampered with should contact the company. (Read more cereal stories.)