Very Good News for America's Symbol

(Newser) – The number of American bald eagles has quadrupled since 2009, with more than 300,000 birds soaring over the lower 48 states, government scientists said in a report Wednesday, according to the AP. The US Fish and Wildlife Service said bald eagles, the national symbol that once teetered on the brink of extinction, have flourished in recent years, growing to more than 71,400 nesting pairs and an estimated 316,700 individual birds. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, in her first public appearance since being sworn in last week, hailed the eagle's recovery and noted that the majestic bird has always been considered sacred to Native American tribes and the US generally. Its strong return "reminds us of our nation's shared resilience and the importance of being responsible stewards of our lands and waters that bind us together,'' said Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary.

Bald eagles reached an all-time low of 417 known nesting pairs in 1963 in the lower 48 states. But after decades of protection, including banning the pesticide DDT and placement of the eagle on the endangered species list in more than 40 states (it was removed in 2007), the bald eagle population has continued to grow. To estimate numbers in the lower 48 states, Fish and Wildlife Service biologists and observers conducted aerial surveys over a two-year period in 2018 and 2019. The agency also worked with the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology to acquire information on areas that were not practical to fly over. Haaland said it was "a moment to reflect on the importance of the Endangered Species Act, a vital tool in the efforts to protect America's wildlife." Reiterating a pledge by President Biden, she added her department will review actions by the Trump administration "to undermine key provisions" of that law. (More on that here.)