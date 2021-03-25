 
'I Have No Idea If There Will Be a Republican Party'

Biden is pressed on whether he will run in 2024, and he says 'that's my expectation'
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 25, 2021 1:25 PM CDT
Updated Mar 25, 2021 1:36 PM CDT

(Newser) – Among the questions posed to President Biden at his first press conference was an unusual one: Will he run again in 2024? "Yes, my plan is to run for re-election," he responded. "That's my expectation." The questioner—Nancy Cordes of CBS News—pointed out that former President Trump already had filed papers for his re-election campaign at this early stage in his presidency, though Biden has not. "My predecessor needed to," said the president, laughing. "My predecessor," he repeated. "Oh God, I miss him."

The matter didn't end there. When another questioner brought up the topic of him running again, Biden sounded a little frustrated, per the Hill. “I said that’s my expectation," he responded. "Look I don’t understand where you guys come from. ... I’m a great respecter of fate, I’m not going to be able to plan 3.5 years ahead for certain.” Then he was pressed on whether he might face Trump a second time. "Oh, come on," he said. "I don't even think about—I have no idea. I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party. Do you?" (Read more President Biden stories.)

