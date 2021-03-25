Actress Jessica Walter Is Dead at 80

(Newser) – Actress Jessica Walter, who might be best known these days for her role as Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development, has died at age 80, reports Deadline Hollywood. Walter also voiced the role of Malory Archer on the FX series Archer, notes TV Line. No cause of death was immediately released, but Walter reportedly died in her sleep in her New York City home. Her career spans multiple decades, with Deadline Hollywood noting that she starred in Clint Eastwood's 1971 directorial debut, Play Misty for Me. She also appeared in the 1966 movie Grand Prix and won an Emmy in 1977 for Amy Prentiss.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” says her daughter, Emmy-winning actress Brooke Bowman. “A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.” (Walter had recently made headlines for describing the verbal abuse she endured on Arrested Development.)