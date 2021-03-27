(Newser) – It was a turbulent Friday night in Virginia Beach, with two separate shootings that left two dead and eight injured, as well as a police officer getting hit by a car. It was "a very chaotic night in the beach," Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said at a press briefing held early Saturday, per CNN. "Many different crime scenes." Police arrived at the first of those scenes around 11:20pm after hearing gunshots while patrolling Atlantic Avenue, notes a release on the city's website. Cops found multiple victims with gunshot wounds; eight of them were transported to local hospitals for treatment, with injuries said to range from serious to life-threatening. One woman died of her injuries at the scene, per the AP.

While they were dealing with that incident, police heard shots fired nearby, Neudigate says. He adds that an officer shot and killed a suspect in what he calls a "police intervention shooting," per CNN. That officer, a five-year veteran of the Virginia Beach force, has been placed on administrative leave. Meanwhile, a police officer was struck by a car while responding to the first shooting, though that officer's injuries were said to be minor. "Police are still working to determine how everything is, or is not, connected," reports 13News Now. Both shootings are being investigated. No motive has been offered and arrests have yet to be made, though police say they have several people in custody. (Read more Virginia Beach stories.)