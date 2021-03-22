These Are the Atlanta Spa Shooting Victims

(Newser) – For four hours after gunfire erupted inside Young’s Asian Massage last week, Mario González was handcuffed and detained—and unable to check on his wife, who had been in another room at the Acworth, Georgia, business at the time. Then he found out Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, was one of the four people killed in that shooting, the first that police say Robert Aaron Long carried out before heading to two more massage businesses in Atlanta and killing four more people. González talked to Spanish-language news outlet Mundo Hispánico about his treatment at the hands of police, the New York Times reports, showing the site marks left by the handcuffs. "Maybe because I’m Mexican, I don’t know,” he theorized about why he was detained. “Because the truth is, they treated me badly." He and Yaun, who have an 8-month-old daughter, had been on a date at the time, getting massages together in separate rooms, on their first visit to the spa.

The victims have now all been identified, and more is coming out on each one. Details from Time, USA Today, WSB-TV, the New York Times, and the Daily Beast:

Hyun Jung Grant, 51: The single mom worked at Atlanta's Gold Spa so she could provide for her two sons, and she loved to dance and take her kids out to sushi.

The single mom worked at Atlanta's Gold Spa so she could provide for her two sons, and she loved to dance and take her kids out to sushi. Xiaojie Tan, 49: She owned Young's Asian Massage, where she worked 12-hour days to provide a better life for her family than what she'd had, and dreamed of traveling.

She owned Young's Asian Massage, where she worked 12-hour days to provide a better life for her family than what she'd had, and dreamed of traveling. Soon C. Park, 74: She worked at Gold Spa, but not much else has been released about her life.

She worked at Gold Spa, but not much else has been released about her life. Suncha Kim, 69: She came to the US from South Korea, and is described by one of her three grandchildren as "pure hearted and the most selfless woman I knew." She worked at Gold Spa.

She came to the US from South Korea, and is described by one of her three grandchildren as "pure hearted and the most selfless woman I knew." She worked at Gold Spa. Yong A. Yue, 63: Her family says in a GoFundMe campaign that the grandmother of six "was an amazing woman who loved to introduce our family and friends to her home-cooked Korean food and Korean karaoke." She worked at Atlanta's Aromatherapy Spa, the last location targeted in the shootings.

Her family says in a GoFundMe campaign that the grandmother of six "was an amazing woman who loved to introduce our family and friends to her home-cooked Korean food and Korean karaoke." She worked at Atlanta's Aromatherapy Spa, the last location targeted in the shootings. Daoyou Feng, 44: She had just started working at Young's Asian Massage within the past few months; not much else about her life has been released.

She had just started working at Young's Asian Massage within the past few months; not much else about her life has been released. Paul Michels, 54: He was working at Young's, on its security system, when he was killed. The US Army veteran worked in the security industry, but had plans to go into therapeutic massage.