Google Says It Will 'Pause the Jokes' Again

For the second year in a row, Google has decided that this is not the right time for jokes or stunts like "Google Tulip." According to an internal email seen by Business Insider, the company told managers to "pause the jokes" for another year because the pandemic is still raging in many countries. "In 2020, we made the decision to pause our longstanding Google tradition of celebrating April Fool's Day, out of respect for all those fighting COVID-19," and it will be paused again this year, "with much of the world still grappling with serious challenges," Google said to the Verge. Newsweek rounds up some of Google's best jokes from previous years, including 2013's "Google Nose," which the company claimed could search for smells using its vast "Aromabase."