 
X

Exploding Gender Reveal Device Kills Father-to-Be

Police in New York state say Christopher Pekny, 28, was building it for a party
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 22, 2021 3:00 PM CST

(Newser) – An expectant father was killed when a device he was building for a gender reveal party exploded, police in New York said Monday, per the AP. Christopher Pekny, 28, was assembling a device for his child's gender reveal party in the Catskills town of Liberty when it exploded just before noon Sunday, police said. Pekny was killed by the blast and his 27-year-old brother, Michael Pekny, was injured. Michael Pekny was treated for his injuries at an area hospital. The death is the latest in a string of tragedies blamed on faulty gender reveal devices in recent years. A Michigan man was killed earlier this month when he was struck by shrapnel from a gender reveal cannon being used at a baby shower, authorities said. Another gender reveal device sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres and killed a firefighter in southern California last year. (Read more gender reveal party stories.)

