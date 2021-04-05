(Newser) – Texas parents have complained about possible damage to their children's mental health after a teacher made students watch the video of George Floyd's death so they could act as "jurors" in the case. The Cedar Hill High School class of 14- and 15-year-olds was instructed to not tell anybody about the assignment—not "friends, siblings, or relatives—not even the family dog" for at least six weeks, the Houston Chronicle reports. But parents found out, and they wrote to the school district. "This murder seen by millions around the globe was triggering and traumatizing for adults," their letter said, per WFAA. "Yet, you left students to handle their own emotions and mental health as they left your class, without proper and professional support."

Parents were not asked for their permission before the mock juror assignment was given, and they weren't given the details until they complained, per Newsweek. The district evidently hadn't approved the assignment, either. "The matter has been addressed with the teacher, and the assignment was removed," a school district statement said. The video shows former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe. Chauvin is on trial now in Minneapolis. (Derek Chauvin was not following police department policies, Minneapolis' police chief testified.)