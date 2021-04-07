Superman Comic Pulverizes Another Record

(Newser) – The price of one of the world's most sought-after comic books has gone up, up, and away. A copy of Action Comics #1, in which Superman makes his first appearance, has sold for a record-breaking $3.25 million, the BBC reports. It sold for 10 cents when it came out in 1938 More recently, it changed hands for $1.5 million in 2010 and $2.05 million in 2018, per CBS New York. Vincent Zurzolo, co-owner of ComicConnect, which brokered the sale, says hundreds of thousands of copies of the comic were printed but only around 100 are known to remain, in varying conditions, reports the AP. ComicConnect said this issue was found "buried in a stack of old 1930s movie magazines" and is one of the best-preserved copies. The previous record for the most expensive comic book ever sold was $3.2 million for another copy of Action Comics #1 sold in 2014. (Read more comic books stories.)