Employee Opens Fire in Texas Office Park

(Newser) – Police called to a Texas industrial park Thursday afternoon found one person shot to death and five others wounded, four of them critically. The shooter, whom police believe to be an employee of the business, Kent Moore Cabinets, was gone, CNN reports. "When law enforcement showed up, it was already over with," a police official said. A Texas trooper later was shot while pursuing a suspect, per KXAS, and was in serious condition at a hospital.

The gunman apparently used a handgun, per the AP, and acted alone. Employees of the company, which has more than 600 workers in Texas, were interviewed by police and identified a suspect to them. He was taken into custody after the manhunt in Iola, about 30 miles from Bryan, where the shootings took place. Police said they don't know of a motive. Bryan is about 100 miles northwest of Houston. (President Biden has announced measures to curb gun violence.)