After Seeing This Sight 4 Times, Concern Mounts

This Thursday, April 8, 2021 photo provided by the Marine Mammal Center shows an adult female gray whale that washed up on Muir Beach cause of death believe to be trauma due to ship strike. (The Marine Mammal Center via AP)

This Thursday, April 8, 2021 photo provided by the Marine Mammal Center shows an adult female gray whale that washed up on Muir Beach cause of death believe to be trauma due to ship strike. (The Marine Mammal Center via AP)