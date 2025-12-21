Endangered Elephants Are Being Beheaded in Borneo

Elephants in Borneo's rainforest aren't just being poached—they're being decapitated. As the New York Times reports, Malaysian wildlife officials say at least 13 endangered Bornean elephants have been killed for their ivory since July 2024 along a roughly 150-mile stretch of highway in Sabah state, with five of the animals found without their heads. In one April case, wildlife ranger Henry Jamis rushed to the roadside after receiving a call about a dead elephant and found the body of a young male lying just feet from the jungle, its head gone. Nearby, roughly 20 elephants from the same herd stood close before retreating into the forest. Jamis said the scene left him stunned. "I thought, 'Why would someone do this to an elephant?'"

Authorities believe the killings are the work of a single local poaching syndicate made up of four to six men who operate along the highway at night, when traffic is light. Investigators say the poachers shoot the elephants with homemade shotguns, then remove entire heads or sections of skull using axes or chainsaws so the tusks can be taken intact. The heads are often buried until the flesh decomposes, making it easier to extract ivory without damaging it. Rahimatsah Amat, founder of the Sabah Environmental Trust, said the tactic is about speed and avoiding capture. "Removing the tusks is hard labor, like a dentist extracting teeth," he said. "The longer the poachers stay in that spot, the higher the risk of getting caught. So, the easiest thing is to behead it, load the head in the truck, and disappear."

Only about 1,000 Bornean elephants—which CNN notes are the world's smallest—remain in the wild, mostly confined to northeastern Borneo. Many of the recent killings occurred near the Damai Rainforest Landscape, a conservation corridor that environmentalists say is increasingly threatened by development. Rangers say the true toll of the poaching may be higher, with carcasses still hidden deep in the jungle. Standing near the fungus-covered bones of the young elephant weeks later, ranger Dionysius Fedilis said the loss was devastating. "When I saw it, I was heartbroken and angry because the elephants are going extinct," he said.