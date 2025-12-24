Trump Administration Makes a Move on Deep Seabed Mining

The US just inched closer to endorsing a new kind of mining frontier: scraping metals from the deep ocean floor in international waters. The Trump administration has begun formally reviewing the first US applications for deep-sea mineral exploration, filed by the Canada-based Metals Company. The firm, already tied to UN-regulated trials, wants to mine "fist-size nodules" rich in nickel, copper, manganese, and cobalt in the Pacific as early as 2027, per the New York Times —an aggressive timeline that environmental and legal experts say is far from guaranteed. The minerals are used in batteries and other clean-energy tech, though the administration is stressing their value for national security.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has posted the applications for public comment and set hearings for the end of January, saying it intends to move the review "without undue delays." The process effectively bypasses the Jamaica-based International Seabed Authority, which was created under the UN Law of the Sea treaty to control mineral extraction in international waters. The US has never ratified that deal.

Via a UN-backed exploration permit, the Metals Company has run test mining in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone between Hawaii and Mexico. That overlap sets up a legal gray zone if Washington signs off. An ocean-law attorney warns the dueling jurisdictions could trigger international disputes or lawsuits. The regulatory uncertainty comes amid mounting global pushback: Nearly 40 countries have called for a pause or outright ban on seabed mining, and 130 scientists recently called to stop it, arguing too little is known about fragile deep-sea ecosystems.

President Trump signed a related executive order in April to signal his prioritization on seabed mining. The Metals Company has financed years of research and says its environmental data is "ready to go," including on sediment plumes and risks to fisheries and seafloor marine life. There are economic concerns: A recent analysis for a coalition of environmental groups concluded profitable seabed mining is unlikely within 15 years, in part because existing metal supplies and evolving battery technologies may undercut demand. NPR took a metaphorical deep dive into the Metals Company over the summer, calling it a "relative newcomer to the mining industry."