Trump May Let SpaceX Expand Into Wildlife Refuge

The Trump administration is weighing a land swap that would hand SpaceX a sizable chunk of protected Texas coastline in the name of expansion and innovation. According to internal documents reviewed by the New York Times , federal officials are considering transferring 775 acres from the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge to Elon Musk's company to grow its launch and manufacturing operations in Cameron County. In return, SpaceX would give the government roughly 692 acres it has purchased elsewhere in the county, some of which would be folded into the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge about 20 miles away.

The federal land on offer includes parts of the Palmito Ranch Battlefield, site of the final land battle of the Civil War, and habitat for endangered species such as the ocelot and jaguarundi, as well as migratory birds. It is unclear what, if any, binding requirements would be placed on SpaceX to safeguard wildlife or cultural resources on the land. A Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson said the exchange would advance "long-term wildlife conservation" while "strengthening American innovation, infrastructure and economic competitiveness." Stewart Jacks, acting regional director for FWS' Southwest region, said SpaceX would trade lands that "include high-quality habitat" for species including the endangered ocelot.

But some agency staffers raised alarms internally over "significant" Civil War-era artifacts on the battlefield parcels, and conservationists argue the reality on the ground already undercuts assurances. A Times investigation found debris from a SpaceX launch last year scattered across sensitive habitat, damaging migratory bird nests in the process. Local critics fear the swap will bring further harm by accelerating the growth of Starbase, the company-backed community near the Boca Chica launch site, and set a precedent for carving up public lands nationwide.