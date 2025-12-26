SoCal's Record Wet Christmas Isn't Quite Over

Southern California just logged its wettest Christmas in modern history, and the storms aren't quite done yet, reports CBS News. Rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day set modern records across the region, with the National Weather Service calling it the rainiest Christmas period in Southern California history, reports the Los Angeles Times. A flood watch remained in place for most of California through Friday, though forecasters said skies should turn drier over the weekend. The deluge marks one of the wettest starts to the water year—which began Oct. 1—a sharp reversal from last year's record-dry opening that preceded destructive wildfires in Altadena and Pacific Palisades.