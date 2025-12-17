Trump Dismantles a Key Climate Research Center

The Trump administration is breaking up one of the country's premier climate research hubs. Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought said Tuesday night that the National Science Foundation will dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), escalating the administration's effort to scale back government-funded climate science. Vought announced the move on X , calling the Boulder, Colorado-based facility "one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country," per Politico . A senior White House official cited by NBC News calls it "the premier research stronghold for left-wing climate lunacy."

NCAR, founded in 1960, has long supplied universities and researchers with advanced tools and data to study the atmosphere, severe weather, and broader earth systems. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis condemned the plan, saying in a statement that "science is being attacked." He warned that NCAR's forecasts and modeling around wildfires, floods, and other extreme events help protect lives and property, and argued that losing the center would erode the United States' scientific edge "against foreign powers and adversaries."

The move comes after the administration cut funding to the National Weather Service, reductions critics linked to slower federal responses to Texas flooding and concerns about hurricane readiness, though the White House denied the claims. Vought said not all of NCAR's work would disappear, writing that "a comprehensive review is underway" and that "vital activities such as weather research will be moved to another entity or location." NCAR's parent organization, the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, said in a statement that it had no information on the plans. USA Today reports NCAR's Mesa Laboratory will be shuttered entirely.