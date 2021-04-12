Chase Leaves Suspect Dead, 3 Officers Shot

(Newser) – A police chase of a speeding driver in Georgia early Monday ended with three officers wounded and a suspect killed. Another suspect was arrested, ABC reports. The chase began about 3:30am, after a state trooper clocked a car going 111mph on an interstate in Carroll County, about 50 miles west of Atlanta. The driver stopped but took off as the trooper walked up behind the car. The chase resumed, with the trooper trying to bump the car to get the driver to stop. The first time, the driver regained control, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The second time, a passenger shot the trooper's car with a rifle, disabling it. When the driver went through Carrollton, local officers took up the chase. The next time a passenger shot at a police car, he hit the officer, who lost control and slammed into a pole. Other officers stopped to help him.

Villa Rica officers started chasing the car when it reached their city. It left Interstate 20, went down a side road, and crashed. Two suspects then took off on foot. Almost two hours into the chase, shots were fired at officers searching for the men, police said, and the officers shot back. One suspect was found dead, and the other surrendered, after negotiating with police, and is jailed. Two officers were shot in the exchange, one of them twice, per NBC. All three wounded officers were treated at hospitals, with one later released. The seriousness of their conditions wasn't released. "It could have been a lot worse," the sheriff said. The state Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.