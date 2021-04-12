US / Tennessee Cops: Officer Among Multiple Victims in High School Shooting Knoxville police urge public to avoid the area By Rob Quinn, Newser Staff Posted Apr 12, 2021 3:35 PM CDT Copied The Knoxville Police Department tweeted this photo from the scene. (Knoxville Police Department)The Knoxville Police Department tweeted this photo from the scene. (Knoxville Police Department) View 4 more images (Newser) – The Knoxville Police Department says one of its officers was among multiple people shot at a city high school Monday. The department tweeted that multiple agencies are at the scene of the Austin-East Magnet High School shooting and urged the public to avoid the area. A source tells the Knoxville News Sentinel that the situation is no longer "active." Police say a reunification site for parents to collect their children has been set up at a baseball field behind the high school. WBIR reports that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee asked for prayers Monday afternoon and said he is monitoring the situation closely. (Read more Tennessee stories.) View 4 more images