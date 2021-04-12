Cops: Officer Among Multiple Victims in High School Shooting

(Newser) – The Knoxville Police Department says one of its officers was among multiple people shot at a city high school Monday. The department tweeted that multiple agencies are at the scene of the Austin-East Magnet High School shooting and urged the public to avoid the area. A source tells the Knoxville News Sentinel that the situation is no longer "active." Police say a reunification site for parents to collect their children has been set up at a baseball field behind the high school. WBIR reports that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee asked for prayers Monday afternoon and said he is monitoring the situation closely. (Read more Tennessee stories.)