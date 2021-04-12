Crowds Flock to Ganges as COVID Soars in India

(Newser) – Millions of people gathered and dipped in the Ganges River Monday as a second wave of COVID infections burned through India. Hindus observing Kumbh Mela, a religious festival and pilgrimage, crowded together to pray and bathe. Local police, fearing a stampede if social distancing rules were enforced, did little to control the crowd, per the Guardian. Monday’s gathering is expected to be the biggest of the festival. The festival has been limited to just one month this year instead of the usual three and pilgrims are ostensibly required to have a negative COVID test to participate, according to the Business Standard of India. The northern city of Haridwar is using random testing of travelers and high-tech measures to try to contain the virus.

But while cameras can flag when a person isn’t wearing a mask, there are too many people for authorities to ticket. Infections are surging in the city, with 2,209 new cases reported since the festival began on April 1, per CNN. The pandemic is surging throughout India, with some hospitals unable to admit more patients, and some regions running low on supplies for treat the disease. The virus’ spread slowed in February, and at least 100 million have been vaccinated, but a more contagious variant and haphazard social distancing appear to be at the root of a resurgence, per the Guardian. India’s increase in cases means they have surpassed Brazil and are second only to the US in number of cases, per the BBC. (Read more India stories.)