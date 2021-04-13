(Newser) – Philonise Floyd took the witness stand in Minneapolis on Thursday to tell the court about his oldest brother, George—whom he described as "a leader in our household" when the two were growing up. That began with helping the younger children get ready for school, NPR reports. "George couldn't cook, but he'll make sure you had a snack or something to get in the morning," Philonise Floyd said. When George was a child, his brother said, he'd measure his height on a wall in their home. "He wanted to be taller all the time, because he loved sports," his younger brother said, per NBC. "He always wanted to be the best." Philonise Floyd teared up when shown a photo of his brother, whom he called a "mama's boy," and their mother, who died in 2018. "Every mother loves all of her kids, but it was so unique how they were with each other," he said. "He loved her so dearly."

story continues below

Testifying for the prosecution in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in George Floyd's death, Philonise Floyd said people would go to their church just to see George. "He just was like a person everybody loved around the community. He just knew how to make people feel better." He told the court that he thought for years that George couldn't throw a football well, because Philonise Floyd would have to dive or stretch to catch the passes. But George was teaching him, he said. "I don't want to throw the ball to you, " he recalled George saying, "because if I throw it to you, you'll never understand you have to go get the ball." It wasn't the only thing he learned from George. "I always had to ask him for advice," Philonise Floyd said, "because he was my big brother." (Read more George Floyd stories.)