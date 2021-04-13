Cop in Daunte Wright Shooting Resigns, as Does Police Chief

(Newser) – The veteran officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Minnesota has resigned from the force, reports the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Brooklyn City Police Chief Tim Gannon also resigned on Tuesday, per ABC News. "Whenever, through the line of duty, someone kills another human being, there must be accountability," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told the Today show earlier Tuesday, per the AP. Officer Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, wrote a letter to city officials saying she has "loved every minute" of her job as a police officer, "but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately."

Gannon has said that Potter accidentally drew her handgun, thinking it was her Taser, though Wright's father sounds skeptical about that. "I can't accept that—a mistake," he said on Good Morning America, per CNN. "That doesn't even sound right." His wife, Katie, said Potter should be held accountable. "It should have never, ever escalated the way it did," she said of the traffic stop that preceded the shooting. It remains unclear whether Potter will face charges in the incident. (Officers involved in Taser-gun mix-ups often are not charged.)