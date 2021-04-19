Chauvin Takes Mask Off as His Lawyer Speaks

(Newser) – It's the biggest day yet in the Derek Chauvin trial, with both sides presenting closing arguments. They are expected to wrap up in time to allow the jury to begin deliberations on Monday. The AP, meanwhile, notes that the former Minneapolis officer accused of murdering George Floyd took his face mask off in court Monday while his attorney was speaking. Chauvin has spent most of the trial with his mask on, as required. In an analysis, Stephen Groves writes that Chauvin has displayed little obvious emotion throughout the trial, "but it was difficult to see if he was affected because the bottom half of his face was obscured by his mask." A witness described him as "cold" and "heartless" while he was kneeling on Floyd's neck, and prosecutors repeatedly presented an image of Chauvin the witness captured in video she took of the scene. He had an "impassive expression" in the image, writes Groves, and the mask may have hindered the defense's ability to show any other kind of emotion.

"I wonder if watching these videos causes him some pain and agony? I don’t know," Joseph Daly, emeritus professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, tells the AP. Some snippets from Monday's closing arguments: