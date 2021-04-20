(Newser) – A resurgence of wintry weather is moving east after leaving snow behind in Colorado and Kansas, with accumulation expected in the East by Wednesday. Frost and freeze watches and warnings have been issued from Texas to Virginia by the National Weather Service, the Washington Post reports, covering 87 million people. Much of the lower 48 will run about 10 degrees colder than normal this week, but temperatures are expected to do a quick turnaround, hitting 80 next week and leaving people feeling like they've shifted from winter to summer in days. Oklahoma City, for example, could go from a high in the 40s on Tuesday to the mid-80s early next week. In certain regions, the result could be flooding, severe thunderstorms, or tornados.

But first came the snow: 9 inches in Boulder and, to the west, 15.3 in Jamestown before moving into Kansas, where Hays received 7 inches. It's been snowing but not adding up in Chicago, while Indianapolis, Cleveland, Detroit, and Buffalo expect snow Tuesday night and Wednesday, per the Post. As the front moves on, places from the Rockies to the Northeast—an area where almost 100 million people live—could be dealing with temperatures around freezing on Thursday morning. Denver was surprised by a few inches of snow sticking to roads and sidewalks, per KCNC. The spring snowstorms Denver sees usually move in from the West Coast, bringing warmer air and heavy, wet snow that doesn't much stick. This one came from northern Canada. (Read more winter weather stories.)