She Lost Hope of Quinceanara, but Volunteers Stepped Up

In this February 2021 photo provided by Caring Place@ Miami Rescue Mission, Adriana Palma wears a tiara and ballgown as she dances with her father, Noe Ramirez Huerta, on her quinceanera, her 15th birthday celebration. (Caring Place@ Miami Rescue Mission via AP)

In this February 2021 photo provided by Caring Place@ Miami Rescue Mission, Adriana Palma wears a tiara and ballgown as she dances with her father, Noe Ramirez Huerta, on her quinceanera, her 15th birthday... (Caring Place@ Miami Rescue Mission via AP)