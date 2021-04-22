(Newser) – Minnesota politicians, national civil rights leaders, and heartbroken family members mourned Daunte Wright at his funeral Thursday, supported by relatives of other people who have died in police violence. Ben Crump, a lawyer for Wright's family, led a call and response with the mourners, who echoed, "Daunte Wright's life mattered." The crowd filled Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, the Star Tribune reports. A band played gospel music during the service. Red roses were placed on the white coffin, with large photos of Wright, smiling, on either side. Katie Wright said her son "had a smile that was worth a million dollars." The 20-year-old was shot to death during a traffic stop this month by a Brooklyn Center officer who said she meant to use her Taser. Kim Potter, who later resigned, is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

"My son should be burying me," Katie Wright said, per CNN, adding he "was loved by so many. He's going to be so missed." Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called a statewide moment of silence for Wright. During the funeral, he read a proclamation, which he then gave to the family, saying, "We must continue to work to enact real, meaningful change at the local, state, and national levels to fight systemic racism." The mourners included family members and friends of George Floyd, Philando Castile, Jamar Clark, and Oscar Grant. In his eulogy, the Rev. Al Sharpton said that he thought of Wright on Tuesday when Derek Chauvin was convicted in Minneapolis in Floyd's death. "People celebrated all over the country," Sharpton said. "As I was crying, the thing that bothered me was right down the road was Daunte Wright. … Don't tell us what you did for George Floyd and ignore what happened to Daunte Wright." (Read more Daunte Wright stories.)