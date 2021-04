(Newser) – Liz Cheney for president? Maybe someday. "I’m not ruling anything in or out—ever is a long time," the congresswoman, and daughter of former VP Dick Cheney, tells the New York Post, which asked if the House Republican Conference Chair would consider a run someday. Politico describes "considerable disdain" for Cheney among the GOP's pro-Trump wing, but the Wyoming lawmaker has "almost the entire traditional Republican power structure" behind her, per the Washington Post, as her campaign preps for what is likely to be an intense primary challenge next year.

As for who Cheney does not think should be running for president in 2024, she tells the Post she believes anyone who worked against certifying the 2020 presidential election results should be disqualified. She says she's confident about her own 2022 race as well as Republicans' chances of taking back the House and Senate in that election, then the White House two years later. (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)